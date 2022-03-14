Match review panel: Leeds Rhinos hit again as latest charges are revealed
The RFL's match review panel have issued their latest list of charges.
Leeds Rhinos will be without prop Matt Prior for Friday's game at Salford Red Devils after he was handed a one-match penalty notice.
Prior was charged with a grade B reckless high tackle after being sin-binned during last Thursday's defeat by Hull FC.
Hull's Kane Evans, who was also shown a yellow card, received a two-match penalty notice for a similar offence.
No charges were issued following Castelford's loss at Huddersfield when four players - Tigers' Jake Trueman and George Lawler, plus Danny Levi and Jermaine McGillvary of Giants - were sin-binned.
Ellis Robson. of Toulouse, was charged with grade B dangerous contact over a 'crusher' tackle against Wakefield Trinity and suspended for one match.
Other charges were:
Sione Mata’utia, St Helens (grade B reckless high tackle) - two-match penalty notice.
Joe Philbin, Warrington Wolves (grade A dangerous contact, drop tackle) - zero-match penalty notice.
Brad Singleton, Wigan Warriors (grade B late hit on passer) - two match penalty notice.
Jordan Dezaria, Catalans Dragons (grade E punching) - refer to tribunal.
Kade Ellis, Wigan (grade E punching), refer to tribunal
Cautions:
Will Dagger, Hull KR (other contrary behaviour).
Gil Dudson, Catalans (other contrary behaviour).
Meanwhile, an England training session due be held at Headingley tomorrow (Tuesday) was cancelled after a “significant number of players” in the squad reported injuries from last weekend’s games.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, as well as other West Yorkshire rugby league clubs. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get exclusive content. Click here to subscribe.