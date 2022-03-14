Matt Prior. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos will be without prop Matt Prior for Friday's game at Salford Red Devils after he was handed a one-match penalty notice.

Prior was charged with a grade B reckless high tackle after being sin-binned during last Thursday's defeat by Hull FC.

Hull's Kane Evans, who was also shown a yellow card, received a two-match penalty notice for a similar offence.

Hull's Kane Evans, top, tackles Rhinos' Jack Walker, along with teammate Ligi Sao. Picture by Allan McKenzie\SWpix.com.

No charges were issued following Castelford's loss at Huddersfield when four players - Tigers' Jake Trueman and George Lawler, plus Danny Levi and Jermaine McGillvary of Giants - were sin-binned.

Ellis Robson. of Toulouse, was charged with grade B dangerous contact over a 'crusher' tackle against Wakefield Trinity and suspended for one match.

Other charges were:

Sione Mata’utia, St Helens (grade B reckless high tackle) - two-match penalty notice.

Joe Philbin, Warrington Wolves (grade A dangerous contact, drop tackle) - zero-match penalty notice.

Brad Singleton, Wigan Warriors (grade B late hit on passer) - two match penalty notice.

Jordan Dezaria, Catalans Dragons (grade E punching) - refer to tribunal.

Kade Ellis, Wigan (grade E punching), refer to tribunal

Cautions:

Will Dagger, Hull KR (other contrary behaviour).

Gil Dudson, Catalans (other contrary behaviour).

Meanwhile, an England training session due be held at Headingley tomorrow (Tuesday) was cancelled after a “significant number of players” in the squad reported injuries from last weekend’s games.