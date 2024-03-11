Challenge Cup 6th round draw: who Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Wigan Warriors and others will play

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos will face St Helens in the tie of the round. It means successive meetings between the sides at AMT Headingley, a week after they clash there this Friday in Super League and is the second successive year Rhinos have faced the same opponents in back-to-back league and Challenge Cup games.

Last season they were beaten 18-14 by Wigan Warriors at Headingley in the sixth round, a week after a 40-18 Super League victory at DW Stadium. Rhinos’ last home win over Saints was in 2017 and they have not won any Challenge Cup tie since beating Salford Red Devils at Wembley in the 2020 final, having subsequently fallen at the first hurdle away to St Helens and in home ties against Castleford Tigers and Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos lifted the Challenge Cup in 2020 and haven't won a tie since. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final four years ago was played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Rhinos’ most recent Challenge Cup victory in front of fans was in the fifth round against Workington Town at Headingley in 2019.

Castleford visit Batley Bulldogs who are one of four Championship sides left in the competition. That will be an emotional afternoon for Tigers coach Craig Lingard who was in charge at Batley from 2020-2023, taking them to the Championship Grand Final two years ago and Wembley in last season’s 1895 Cup.

Featherstone Rovers travel to holders Leigh Leopards, Wigan have home advantage against Sheffield Eagles –in a repeat of the 1998 final, which the South Yorkshire side won in one of the Cup’s greatest shocks – and Halifax Panthers will take on French visitors Catalans Dragons.