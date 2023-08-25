Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Centre or second-row: Castleford Tigers recruit Charbel Tasipale reveals his choice

Castleford Tigers recruit Charbel Tasipale says he’s happy to play wherever asked.
By Peter Smith
Published 25th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

The 23-year-old, who represented Lebanon at last year’s World Cup, signed for Castleford a month ago from Cronulla Sharks’ second-grade side Newtown Jets.

In his two games so far he has played in separate positions and under different coaches, having been at centre in the 28-0 home loss to Huddersfield Giants which ended Andy Last’s time at the helm and second-row when Danny Ward’s reign began with a 28-12 win at Wakefield Trinity last week.

“I’ve been playing back-row for a couple of years now, but in the juniors I played a bit at centre,” Tasipale - who is contracted until the end of 2024 - said.

Tigers' Charbel Tasipale touches down in last week's win over Wakefield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Tigers' Charbel Tasipale touches down in last week's win over Wakefield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
“When I play centre I’ll attack the ball more, get my hands on the ball more. When I play in the back-row I get more involved in the tackling. I don’t have a preference, I am just happy to be wherever the team needs me to be.”

Tasipale scored the first try in the win at Wakefield which lifted Tigers two points clear of Betfred Super League’s bottom club.

Castleford play host to St Helens on Friday and Tasipale admitted, having been signed by Last, he needs to impress the new boss .

“I had to prove myself when Danny came in,” he said. “I didn’t take my spot in the team for granted so I wanted to put my best foot forward in training, train as hard as I can and take that into games.

“I am going to play my best this week and the next five games to try and cement my spot in the team.”

Related topics:Castleford TigersLebanonCastlefordDanny WardHuddersfield Giants