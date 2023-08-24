Relief for ex-Leeds Rhinos man as Castleford Tigers coach issues consistency plea ahead of St Helens

Former Leeds Rhinos centre Jack Broadbent could play again this season, his Castleford Tigers coach Danny Ward says.

Broadbent was injured during last weekend’s 28-12 win at Wakefield Trinity, but x-rays have cleared him of a broken collarbone.

“He has gone for a scan to see what damage is in there,” the coach said at his preview press conference ahead of Friday’s home clash with St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is still a bit sore, but it’s not as bad as we first feared when he went off - which he has got a bit of stick for!

Danny Ward pictured after last week's win at Wakefield in his first game as Tigers coach Danny. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“When you go off like that you want to be injured, so the lads have given it to him this week for just having a sore shoulder.”

Nathan Massey sustained a bang to a knee in the same game and Ward added: “Again, it’s not as bad as first feared.

“We will see how it settles down. The first couple of weeks are really important in terms of treating it and letting it settle, but hopefully we’ll get these two back before the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full-back Niall Evalds, who will join Hull KR next season, remains sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle, but Ward is “hopeful” he could get a Tigers swansong.

Nathan Massey's knee injury is not as bad as first feared, Tigers coach Danny Ward says. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

He said: “It has been a tough period for him injury-wise and we’ve not totally ruled out him playing again at the end of the year. It’s obviously a big ask and we’re just taking it one week at a time with his recovery. “

Last week’s win lifted Tigers two points clear of Wakefield at the bottom of Betfred Super League, but with five rounds remaining, Ward stressed: “Every game is massive.”

He said: “We know we’ve just got to focus on performance and back up a good victory with another solid performance.

Fears Jack Broadbent had suffered a broken collarbone have proved unfounded, Tigers coach Danny Ward has revealed. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t let our standards slip, we can’t get excited or ahead of ourselves. We know we are going to have to be on the money all across the field.

“Everyone is going to have to turn up and be at their best for us to compete with one of the best teams in the comp’.”

Alex Mellor, Brad Martin, Sam Hall, Will Tate, Jordan Johnstone and Billy Tsikrikas are all vying for a recall to Tigers’ 17.

Castleford Tigers: from Eden, Turner, Widdop, Miller, Lawler, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman, Matagi, Martin, Wallis, Hall, Watts, Tate, Johnstone, A Foster, Tsikrikas, Tasipale, Horne, Austin.

St Helens: from Welsby, Makinson, Percival, Bennison, Lomax, Dodd, Roby, Mata’utia, Batchelor, Knowles, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Bell, Norman, Davies, Royle, Baxter, Ritson, M Foster, Delaney, Bruines, Mbye.