Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos: All the latest team news

Four players - two on each side - have been suspended following last Friday’s meeting at Emerald Headingley, which the French team won 26-18.

Rhinos will be without Bodene Thompson, who is beginning a three-match ban for a dangerous throw, and Rhyse Martin received a one-game penalty notice after being charged with dangerous contact.

Catalans stand-off James Maloney failed in an appeal against a two-match suspension for dangerous contact and forward Joel Tomkins received a similar punishment over a dangerous throw.

Harry Newman is included in Leeds Rhinos' squad to face Catalans Dragons for the first time since breaking a leg last September. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe/JPIMedia.

Centre Harry Newman who resumed full training on Monday, is included in Rhinos’ squad for the first time since breaking a leg last September.

Teenage three-quarter Corey Hall has been recalled after just one week on loan at York City Knights and is also in contention.

Half-back Callum McLelland could make his seasonal debut, after ankle and groin injuries and second-rowers Sam Walters and Morgan Gannon are vying for a recall, along with winger Liam Tindall.

Mikolaj Oledzki and Ash Handley remain unavailable after having to isolate following coronavirus test and trace notifications.

Leeds Rhinos' Corey Hall has been recalled from York City Knights just one week into his loan ahead of the Super League encounter at Catalans Dragons. Picture: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia.

Jason Baitieri, a substitute in last week’s game at Emerald Headingley, drops out of Catalans’ squad because of injury, but Josh Drinkwater, Gil Dudson, Benjamin Jullien, Cesar Rouge, Joe Chan, Matthieu Laguerre and Jordan Dezaria are all vying for a call into the Super League leaders’ matchday 17.

Catalans Dragons: from Mourgue, Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Drinkwater, Dudson, Bousquet, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Jullien, Seguier, Goudemand, Laguerre, Chan, Kasiano, S Tomkins, Dezaria, Rouge.

Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Gale, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Smith, Holroyd, Vuniyayawa, Walters, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O’Connor, Hall, Tindall, Gannon.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).

Callum McLelland could make his seasonal debut for Leeds Rhinos against Catalans Dragons. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

Kick-off: Today, 6.15pm UK time.