Rugby league on TV: how to watch Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers v St Helens and others
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds Rhinos’ clash with Catalans Dragons in Perpignan is part of a Saturday Sky Sports double-header which also features table toppers Wigan Warriors’ visit to Huddersfield Giants. Here’s where and when to watch all the latest Super League action.
Thursday, May 9: Warrington Wolves v Hull KR, Sky Sports Arena (from 7.30pm, 8pm kick-off).
Friday, May 10: Castleford Tigers v St Helens, Sky Sports Arena (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off); Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils, Sky Sports Action (from 8pm, 8.05pm kick-off), BBC Three (from 8pm, 8.05pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.
Saturday, May 11: Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors, Sky Sports Arena (from 2.55pm, 3pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos, Sky Sports Arena (from 5pm, 5.30pm kick-off).
Sunday, May 12: London Broncos v Hull FC (from 2.55pm, 3pm kick-off).
