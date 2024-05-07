Rugby league on TV: how to watch Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers v St Helens and others

Sky, BBC and the competition’s own streaming service will all broadcast live action from Super League round 11 this weekend.
By Peter Smith
Published 7th May 2024, 12:00 BST
Leeds Rhinos’ clash with Catalans Dragons in Perpignan is part of a Saturday Sky Sports double-header which also features table toppers Wigan Warriors’ visit to Huddersfield Giants. Here’s where and when to watch all the latest Super League action.

Thursday, May 9: Warrington Wolves v Hull KR, Sky Sports Arena (from 7.30pm, 8pm kick-off).

Friday, May 10: Castleford Tigers v St Helens, Sky Sports Arena (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off); Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils, Sky Sports Action (from 8pm, 8.05pm kick-off), BBC Three (from 8pm, 8.05pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.

Leeds Rhinos' game against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.
Leeds Rhinos' game against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

Saturday, May 11: Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors, Sky Sports Arena (from 2.55pm, 3pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos, Sky Sports Arena (from 5pm, 5.30pm kick-off).

Sunday, May 12: London Broncos v Hull FC (from 2.55pm, 3pm kick-off).

