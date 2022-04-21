Trueman is now fully fit after a back problem which required surgery and insisted: “I’m relatively happy with my form, but I think there’s a lot more to come from me.”

Speaking ahead of Friday's visit of St Helens, the 23-year-old said: “I am nowhere near where I want to be, but I am just happy to be back, not injured, feeling good, feeling fit and having no problems with my back.

“It was getting to the point where it was a bit of a worry, it went on for 18 months-two years, which is a long time to be worrying about an injury.

Jake Trueman. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“In the end, I was just glad to get the operation done and get back and I am feeling good now.

“Physically I am back to full fitness, I am getting the games in and getting back to my best form.”

Tigers will be searching for a fourth-successive league win, but Trueman accepts they need to be better than they were in the 16-14 derby defeat of Leeds Rhinos on Monday.

He said: “We’ve got to get into the grind a bit more.

Greg Eden returns for Tigers against St Helens. Picture by Allan Mckenzie/SWpix.com.

“We’ve got too many penalties and errors in our game at the minute, which is allowing teams to come at us a bit too much. It’s a big focus to go set for set and not make it easy for them to get out of their end.”

Saints coach Kristian Woolf will rest most of his ‘big guns’ after two games in four days over Easter.

“They will just talk about going out and enjoying their debut, doing their best and, if they get the win, it is a massive day for them.”

Tigers celebrate Liam Watts' winning try agianst Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Greg Eden returns for Tigers after being rested on Monday and could slot in at full-back in place of the injured Niall Evalds.

Coach Lee Radford said: “Niall has done his biceps and is going for a scan next week, so we’ll know more about the length then. It has pulled away a little bit and we just have to see how severe that is.

“His pain isn’t high and his strength is still there as well, so we’re hopeful.”

Of Saints’ line-up, Radford admitted: “It’s terrifying when you see a squad named like that.

“It’s such a natural thing to show complacency and we’ve got to make sure we’re bang at it.

“From a system point of view, they’ll play how St Helens play.

“We’re going to be playing against some fresh legs and it’s up to us to find enough energy to get the job done.

“We’ve just got to dampen their enthusiasm really early.”

Castleford Tigers: from Olpherts, Mamo, Trueman, Watts, McShane, Lawler, Edwards, Milner, Westerman, Massey, Griffin, Fonua, Hepi, Clare, Smith, Eden, Blair, Matagi, Martin, O’Brien, Qareqare.

St Helens: from Welsby, Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Wingfield, Bell, Simm, Davies, Norman, Royle, Bennison, Baxter, Hill, Sambou, Pemberton, Martyn, Moss, Delaney, Buckley, Osaywanbo Corkill, Archer.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan).