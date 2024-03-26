Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos: squads named for Super League derby

Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers have revealed their initial squads for Thursday’s derby at the Jungle.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Mar 2024, 12:13 GMT
Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has named an unchanged 21, with full-back Alfie Edgell, scrum-half Jack Sinfield and forwards Mickael Goudemand and James Donaldson included alongside the players beaten by St Helens in the Betfred Challenge Cup last Friday. Centre Paul Momirovski is in the squad, despite picking up an ankle injury in the Cup tie.

Ex-Leeds full-back Luke Hooley will miss the game after being injured in the Challenge Cup win at Batley Bulldogs three days ago. Stand-off Rowan Milnes also drops out, but Sam Wood, George Lawler, Elie El-Zakhem and Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi have been recalled to the 21, alongside Danny Richardson and Samy Kibula who were in last week’s squad, but did not play.

Centre Paul Momirovski has been named in Leeds Rhinos' initial squad to face Castleford Tigers, despite suffering an ankle injury in last week's defeat by St Helens. Picture by Steve Riding.Centre Paul Momirovski has been named in Leeds Rhinos' initial squad to face Castleford Tigers, despite suffering an ankle injury in last week's defeat by St Helens. Picture by Steve Riding.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Tom Holroyd, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Alfie Edgell.

Tigers’ 21 is: Josh Simm, Jack Broadbent, Sam Wood, Innes Senior, Danny Richardson, Jacob Miller, Liam Watts, Paul McShane, George Lawler, Elie El-Zakhem, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, Liam Horne, Josh Hodson, Sam Hall, Cain Robb, Brad Martin, Samy Kibula, Albert Vete, Luis Johnson, Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi.

