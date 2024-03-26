Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has named an unchanged 21, with full-back Alfie Edgell, scrum-half Jack Sinfield and forwards Mickael Goudemand and James Donaldson included alongside the players beaten by St Helens in the Betfred Challenge Cup last Friday. Centre Paul Momirovski is in the squad, despite picking up an ankle injury in the Cup tie.

Ex-Leeds full-back Luke Hooley will miss the game after being injured in the Challenge Cup win at Batley Bulldogs three days ago. Stand-off Rowan Milnes also drops out, but Sam Wood, George Lawler, Elie El-Zakhem and Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi have been recalled to the 21, alongside Danny Richardson and Samy Kibula who were in last week’s squad, but did not play.