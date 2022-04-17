The 17-year-old is the son of former Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield, whose last game for Leeds was the 2015 Grand Final win over Wigan Warriors which clinched the treble.

Sinfield scored the match-winning drop goal as Rhinos' under-18s hit back from 18-0 down to beat Wigan Warriors 23-22 last Thursday.

Rhinos' interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan hailed the youngster as "a gem" after that match, but hinted it is too early for him to feature at senior level.

Jack Sinfield in pre-season action for Rhinos against Hunslet. Picture by Jonathan Gawethorpe.

Leeds, however, remain without scrum-half Aidan Sezer (groin) and full-back Jack Walker (hamstring) and winger Liam Tindall (hip muscle) have joined the casualty list.

Long-term casualties full-back/half-back Richie Myler (groin), winger David Fusitu'a (knee) and centre Harry Newman (hamstring) all remain unavailable so Rhinos are running out of options in the backs.

That could mean a call-up for Jack Broadbent - who can play anywhere in the backline - and another 17-year-old, centre Max Simpson, is also in contention.

Bodene Thompson, Jarrod O'Connor and Muizz Mustapha are vying for a recall in the pack.