Massey played for the United States as a 17-year-old in a 70-0 defeat by Cumbria in 2007, the same season he made his Tigers debut, despite having no American ancestry.

Massey’s first Super League appearance came the following year and he also had spells on loan with Featherstone Rovers, York City Knights, Gateshead Thunder and Keighley Cougars before finally nailing down a regular place at Castleford.

Now 33, he has more than 250 top-flight games under his belt and also featured in two Challenge Cup finals and a Super League title decider, but never again for America.

Nathan Massey will celebrate his testimonial when Tigers take on Huddersfield at the Jungle on Sunday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I get asked about this a lot, to see if it’s actual fact, or just something someone’s written on Wikipedia,” Massey said.

“An Aussie fella called Mick Robinson, who was football manager here at the time, was the team manager of the USA.

“I was just coming through and I had a phone call one day and he said ‘do you fancy playing? I said ‘I will, but I’ve got no allegiance to America’.

“Some miraculous way he winged it and I got a game. It was a fair old experience for a 17-year-old.”

Nathan Massey is tackled by Luke Yates, of Sunday's testimonial opponents Huddersfield, during a Super League game last season. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Other than his loan stints, Massey - whose debut was a Challenge Cup tie against Castleford community side Lock Lane - has been a one club man throughout his career.

“I love this club and the town and I’ve loved every minute playing here,” he said.

“There was one time when I had a chat with [NRL side] St George, but that’s all it was. I have never wanted to stray far, I am proud to have achieved what I have here and to have played for this long and this many games.”

Nathan Massey on the ball for Tigers at Toulouse last season. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Sunday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants, for Massey’s testimonial, comes two weeks before Tigers begin their Betfred Super League campaign away to Hull FC.

Massey had an injury-hit 2022, but insisted: “I’ve had a really good pre-season, I understand what Radders [coach Lee Radford] wants from me as a player, I am fresh and ready to go and I can’t wait to rip in.