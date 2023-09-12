Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Castleford Tigers announce departure of long-serving star

One of Castleford Tigers’ longest-serving players will leave the club at the end of this season.
By Peter Smith
Published 12th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tigers today [Wednesday] confirmed Nathan Massey is moving on after 16 years at the Jungle.

The 34-year-old forward made his debut in a Challenge Cup derby against Lock Lane in 2007, when current teammates Joe Westerman and Liam Watts also featured for the first time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They both rejoined Castleford after spells elsewhere, but other than on loan early in his career, Massey has been a one-club man.

Most Popular
Nathan Massey will leave Tigers at the end of this season. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Nathan Massey will leave Tigers at the end of this season. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Nathan Massey will leave Tigers at the end of this season. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“It’s emotional to be leaving, but it’s probably the right time for me and the club to go a different way,” Massey said.

“I’ve loved every single minute at this club and I am proud to have represented the jersey as I have done. I first started at 15 as a chubby, long-haired kid and I am leaving as a 34-year-old, so I’ve got fond memories here.”

Massey reached 300 appearances for Castleford when they beat Hull FC last weekend in a result which edged them to the verge of Betfred Super League safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now in his testimonial season, he added: “I’d like to thank the fans and sponsors for their support. I think we’ve got the best fans in the league down here and they always come out in their numbers and support us, regardless of if we win or lose. Long may that continue.”

Nathan Massey will leave Tigers at the end of this season. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Nathan Massey will leave Tigers at the end of this season. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Nathan Massey will leave Tigers at the end of this season. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Tigers’ director of rugby operations Danny Wilson hailed Massey’s “fantastic career at the club”. He said: “He’s been a really good professional and a good man. He’ll forever go down in history as a Castleford legend.

“Like everybody, there comes a time when change is needed and for Massey, this is the time for him to explore new ventures. We really wish him the best of luck.”

A Rugby League All-Stars squad will take on Nathan Massey All-Stars at the Jungle next Wednesday (7.30pm). Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s and concessions.

Related topics:Nathan MasseyTigersDanny WilsonCastlefordCastleford TigersJoe WestermanHull FCLiam Watts