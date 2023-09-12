Castleford Tigers announce departure of long-serving star
Tigers today [Wednesday] confirmed Nathan Massey is moving on after 16 years at the Jungle.
The 34-year-old forward made his debut in a Challenge Cup derby against Lock Lane in 2007, when current teammates Joe Westerman and Liam Watts also featured for the first time.
They both rejoined Castleford after spells elsewhere, but other than on loan early in his career, Massey has been a one-club man.
“It’s emotional to be leaving, but it’s probably the right time for me and the club to go a different way,” Massey said.
“I’ve loved every single minute at this club and I am proud to have represented the jersey as I have done. I first started at 15 as a chubby, long-haired kid and I am leaving as a 34-year-old, so I’ve got fond memories here.”
Massey reached 300 appearances for Castleford when they beat Hull FC last weekend in a result which edged them to the verge of Betfred Super League safety.
Now in his testimonial season, he added: “I’d like to thank the fans and sponsors for their support. I think we’ve got the best fans in the league down here and they always come out in their numbers and support us, regardless of if we win or lose. Long may that continue.”
Tigers’ director of rugby operations Danny Wilson hailed Massey’s “fantastic career at the club”. He said: “He’s been a really good professional and a good man. He’ll forever go down in history as a Castleford legend.
“Like everybody, there comes a time when change is needed and for Massey, this is the time for him to explore new ventures. We really wish him the best of luck.”
A Rugby League All-Stars squad will take on Nathan Massey All-Stars at the Jungle next Wednesday (7.30pm). Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s and concessions.