Castleford Tigers sign prolific Championship try-scorer Josh Hodson
The move continues Hodson’s link with Craig Lingard who was his coach at Batley and is also an assistant with Tigers.
Hodson, 23, joined Bulldogs from London Broncos in 2021 and has scored 24 tries in 54 appearances.
“It’s an exciting time for myself to be joining a club like Castleford,” Hodson said. “I can't wait to get started.
“I want to challenge myself and come up from the Championship and see how I handle myself in Super League.”
Other Super League clubs, including Leeds Rhinos, are understood to have been monitoring Hodson, but he insisted: “It’s going to be very helpful working with Craig Lingard as the assistant coach.
“He understands how I work as a player. Hopefully that will allow me to develop further. He spoke highly of the club when we spoke and he was telling me about the set up before I signed. I’m glad to be back in a full time environment and giving myself the time to develop.”
Hodson will join Tigers in pre-season. He vowed: “I’ll be giving it my all. I like to carry the ball. I’m not going to be holding back and I’ll give it everything I’ve got to take the opportunity with both hands.”