Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson

Castleford Tigers sign prolific Championship try-scorer Josh Hodson

Castleford Tigers have signed centre Josh Hodson from Batley Bulldogs on a two-year deal.
By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 19:00 BST
Josh Hodson, left and Batley teammate James Meadows tackle Leigh's Edwin Ipape during a Championship game in 2022. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Josh Hodson, left and Batley teammate James Meadows tackle Leigh's Edwin Ipape during a Championship game in 2022. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Josh Hodson, left and Batley teammate James Meadows tackle Leigh's Edwin Ipape during a Championship game in 2022. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The move continues Hodson’s link with Craig Lingard who was his coach at Batley and is also an assistant with Tigers.

Hodson, 23, joined Bulldogs from London Broncos in 2021 and has scored 24 tries in 54 appearances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s an exciting time for myself to be joining a club like Castleford,” Hodson said. “I can't wait to get started.

Most Popular
Josh Hodson in action for London Broncos against York in 2021. Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com.Josh Hodson in action for London Broncos against York in 2021. Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com.
Josh Hodson in action for London Broncos against York in 2021. Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com.

“I want to challenge myself and come up from the Championship and see how I handle myself in Super League.”

Read More
Read more: Ex-Castleford Tigers coach Andy Last takes new role at Super League r...

Other Super League clubs, including Leeds Rhinos, are understood to have been monitoring Hodson, but he insisted: “It’s going to be very helpful working with Craig Lingard as the assistant coach.

“He understands how I work as a player. Hopefully that will allow me to develop further. He spoke highly of the club when we spoke and he was telling me about the set up before I signed. I’m glad to be back in a full time environment and giving myself the time to develop.”

Craig Lingard, pictured, coached Josh Hodson at Batley and will link up with him again when the centre joins Castleford in pre-season. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.comCraig Lingard, pictured, coached Josh Hodson at Batley and will link up with him again when the centre joins Castleford in pre-season. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
Craig Lingard, pictured, coached Josh Hodson at Batley and will link up with him again when the centre joins Castleford in pre-season. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hodson will join Tigers in pre-season. He vowed: “I’ll be giving it my all. I like to carry the ball. I’m not going to be holding back and I’ll give it everything I’ve got to take the opportunity with both hands.”

Related topics:Batley BulldogsCastleford TigersCRAIG LINGARDBatleyLondon BroncosSuper LeagueCastlefordLeeds Rhinos