Super League mid-term report: how Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, St Helens & rest rate after 7 rounds

Three teams have been cut adrift at the foot of the table, but the rest will all take at least some positives from the campaign so far, with a couple having very much exceeded expectations. The table is beginning to take shape, but with a long way still to go, a lot could change. Here’s how the Yorkshire Evening Post has graded the 12 teams based on performances so far.
Assessing how the 12 teams have performed so far. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Castleford Tigers
Nowhere near good enough so far and lost to second-tier opponents in the Challenge Cup: E Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Catalans Dragons
The Challenge Cup may be a saving grace, but haven’t pulled up any trees in Super League so far: C. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Huddersfield Giants
It’s been a woeful season so far, no league wins and an horrific injury list: F. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
5. Hull FC
There's plenty of time for it all to go horribly wrong, as it usually does, but it's hard to fault them so far: A. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
6. Hull KR
If anything, the current table-toppers look a bit better than last year, when they were league and Grand Final runners-up. The team to beat at the moment: A. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
