Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Leeds Rhinos full-back Luke Hooley completes move to Castleford Tigers

Full-back Luke Hooley has left Leeds Rhinos to join neighbours Castleford Tigers.
By Peter Smith
Published 5th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hooley, 25, moved to Rhinos from Batley Bulldogs last autumn and scored four tries in eight senior appearances, including one against Tigers in the final game of the season.

He was on a two-year contract, but faced being third-choice full-back next season with Lachie Miller coming into the squad and Richie Myler still at the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That meant Leeds, who also have teenage full-backs Alfie Edgell and Riley Lumb in their full-time ranks, were willing to let Hooley leave despite some encouraging performances in the final quarter of the campaign, when Myler was ruled out through injury.

Most Popular
Luke Hooley scores for Rhinos during their Headingley win over Warrington in August. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Luke Hooley scores for Rhinos during their Headingley win over Warrington in August. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Luke Hooley scores for Rhinos during their Headingley win over Warrington in August. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Hooley played for Bulldogs under Tigers’ assistant-coach Craig Lingard and returned there for a loan spell this year, helping Batley reach the 1895 Cup final.

“I’m buzzing it's finally done and I can focus on a massive 2024 pre-season for me personally and can look forward to the season ahead,” Hooley said.

Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith makes NRL prediction over Nene Macdona...

“I’m always grateful to Leeds for my debut and eight games under my belt so now my goal is to nail down a weekly spot in a Super League team.”

Luke Hooley, right, celebrates after scoring for Rhinos during their Headingley win over Warrington in August. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Luke Hooley, right, celebrates after scoring for Rhinos during their Headingley win over Warrington in August. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Luke Hooley, right, celebrates after scoring for Rhinos during their Headingley win over Warrington in August. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lingard is now a full-time assistant-coach at Castleford and Hooley added: “He has done a lot for me and I can’t thank him enough.

“He gave me my shot at Batley and I took that opportunity with both hands. I’m expecting to do the same at Castleford with him as the assistant.

“The Cas fans can expect me to give everything, try my best at everything I do and work hard for the team, hopefully scoring some more tries.”

Related topics:Luke HooleyCRAIG LINGARDCastleford TigersRhinosBatley BulldogsRichie MylerCastlefordBatley