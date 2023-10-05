Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hooley, 25, moved to Rhinos from Batley Bulldogs last autumn and scored four tries in eight senior appearances, including one against Tigers in the final game of the season.

He was on a two-year contract, but faced being third-choice full-back next season with Lachie Miller coming into the squad and Richie Myler still at the club.

That meant Leeds, who also have teenage full-backs Alfie Edgell and Riley Lumb in their full-time ranks, were willing to let Hooley leave despite some encouraging performances in the final quarter of the campaign, when Myler was ruled out through injury.

Luke Hooley scores for Rhinos during their Headingley win over Warrington in August. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Hooley played for Bulldogs under Tigers’ assistant-coach Craig Lingard and returned there for a loan spell this year, helping Batley reach the 1895 Cup final.

“I’m buzzing it's finally done and I can focus on a massive 2024 pre-season for me personally and can look forward to the season ahead,” Hooley said.

“I’m always grateful to Leeds for my debut and eight games under my belt so now my goal is to nail down a weekly spot in a Super League team.”

Luke Hooley, right, celebrates after scoring for Rhinos during their Headingley win over Warrington in August. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Lingard is now a full-time assistant-coach at Castleford and Hooley added: “He has done a lot for me and I can’t thank him enough.

“He gave me my shot at Batley and I took that opportunity with both hands. I’m expecting to do the same at Castleford with him as the assistant.