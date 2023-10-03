New Tigers signing Josh Simm celebrates scoring for St Helens against Hull in February, 2022. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Centre/winger Josh Simm will join Tigers in pre-season after spending 2023 with Wynnum Manly Seagulls, where he scored seven tries in 17 appearances.

The St Helens-born 22-year-old previously touched down nine times in 24 Betfred Super League games with his hometown club and on loan at Hull FC and Leigh.

“I’m absolutely buzzing, I really can’t wait,” said Simm, who has signed a two-year contract. “I left Saints last year and I wanted something new to challenge myself.

Josh Simm, who has signed with Castleford, scores for Hull FC against Hull KR at last year's Magic Weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I went over to Australia and really thrived over there so I’m excited to show people what I can do. I’ve got a lot of people to prove wrong and the full-time environment is going to help. I’ve had a good time in Australia and I’m excited to show people what I can do.”

Simm pledged to bring “full commitment and 100 per cent effort in every game”. He added: “I pride myself in being able to score from anywhere in attack.

“My defence has come on leaps and bounds over in Australia and I really want to prove to people what I can do.

