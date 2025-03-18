Castleford Tigers sign Brazil-born ex-Wigan Warriors forward

Castleford Tigers have signed an ex-Wigan Warriors forward from second-tier Barrow Raiders.

Ramon Silva - who was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but has lived in the UK since he was three - joined Barrow from Wigan ahead of the 2024 season. He didn’t make a top-flight appearance, but had spells in the Betfred Championship with London Broncos and Toulouse Olympique two years ago.

The 23-year-old played 21 times for Barrow last season and has signed a contract at Castleford until the end of 2026. A statement on Tigers’ website said: “Silva comes in to further his development at a Super League club alongside our wider development players, with a view to them all fulfilling their potential and becoming regular first team players in future seasons.”

Castleford Tigers signing Ramon Silva seen in 2023 during his time at Wigan Warriors. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Barrow coach Paul Crarey told his club’s website: “Although it’s disappointing to lose a player of Ramon’s quality, it’s also fantastic for us as coaches to see lads progress into the Super League arena. Since he joined the club, we as coaching staff have been more than happy to help him out, doing extras on non-training nights.

“Ramon has been like a sponge in his quest to be the best he can be and it has been a pleasure to coach him and help him realise his dream of full-time rugby. We all wish him all the very best and look forward to watching him in Super League.”

Former Hull FC forward Nick Staveley has left Tigers following a spell on trial as he recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.