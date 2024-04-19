Castleford Tigers set to recruit after Albert Vete deperts: ex-Hull FC man is top target

Castleford Tigers are set to bring in an overseas player following the departure of New Zealand-born Albert Vete.
By Peter Smith
Published 19th Apr 2024, 15:28 BST
Albert Vete. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Albert Vete. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Albert Vete. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The prop-forward, who joined Tigers from Hull KR ahead of last season and made 10 appearances, has left the club by “mutual consent”. Tigers’ director of rugby operations Danny Wilson confirmed: “Albie’s departure now frees up a quota spot which we are actively working to fill.”

He added: “Albert is a great person and a likeable person in the playing group. Unfortunately he has struggled with injury and the time has come for him to focus on the next chapter of his life.

“We would like to wish him and his family all the best for their future endeavours.” Australian full-back Tex Hoy is a likely target for Castleford after his release from Hull FC.

