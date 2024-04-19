Albert Vete. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The prop-forward, who joined Tigers from Hull KR ahead of last season and made 10 appearances, has left the club by “mutual consent”. Tigers’ director of rugby operations Danny Wilson confirmed: “Albie’s departure now frees up a quota spot which we are actively working to fill.”

He added: “Albert is a great person and a likeable person in the playing group. Unfortunately he has struggled with injury and the time has come for him to focus on the next chapter of his life.

