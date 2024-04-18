Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers: Craig Lingard demands 'competitive' effort, reveals latest on loan deals
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Betfred Super League trip to DW Stadium comes six days after Wigan handed out a painful beating at the Jungle in the Challenge Cup. Lingard conceded the first priority for his injury-ravaged side is being “defensively more solid” and he stressed: “We need to be competitive - not in terms of turning that 60-6 defeat into a victory, but in terms of how we play.”
He said: “The number of people we’ve got injured and senior players out is not helping, but we want individuals to be consistently competitive in everything they do. That’s regardless of whether the scoreline is 0-0, or like it was last week. I am realistic in the squad we’ve got out there and what they can potentially give us, but I need to see them being competitive in every single effort during the game.”
For the second successive week Lingard has named a 19-man squad, two fewer than usual. Joe Westerman (ankle) and Luis Johnson (calf) both picked up injuries last week and Sylvester Namo is suspended.
Liam Watts, Rowan Milnes and Sam Hall are all in contention for a recall and George Hill could make his debut, alongside loan signing from Hull KR Louis Senior. Lingard is hoping to bring in more loan players next week, but admitted that will depend on other clubs avoiding injuries this weekend.
The coach has confirmed an interest in Leigh Leopards’ Fijian international prop Ben Nakubuwai, though Tigers would need to create space on their currently full overseas quota. Lingard said “conversations have been taking place” with their New Zealand-born prop Albert Vete who is on the casualty list and could potentially move on.
Wigan are in a much healthier position with Mike Cooper replacing Willie Isa - who suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle last week - in the only change to their squad.
Wigan Warriors: from Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, O’Neill, Farrell, Ellis, Cooper, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, H Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire, Chan, Eckersley, Douglas.
Castleford Tigers: from Broadbent, Wood, I Senior, Richardson, Miller, Watts, El Zakhem, Mellor, Horne, Milnes, Hodson, Hall, Tasipale, Robb, Martin, Kibula, G Hill, Hindmarsh, L Senior.
Referee: James Vella (Sydney). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.