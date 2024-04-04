Castleford Tigers player George Lawler recovering in hospital after bleed on his brain

Castleford Tigers' George Lawler during last week's game against Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The club say prop-forward George Lawler is “awake and well” after being taken ill during the night. The 28-year-old is in his third season with Tigers after joining them from Hull KR and was capped by the second-string England Knights in 2021.

He played in last Thursday’s 26-6 derby defeat by Leeds Rhinos and was named in Castleford’s initial squad for the visit of Salford Red Devils tomorrow (Friday). A club statement said: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that George Lawler suffered a seizure through the night at home and was taken to hospital.

"Scans have shown George has a small bleed on his brain. He’s awake and feeling well. He will be spending the weekend in hospital for observation and will undergo further testing and specialist involvement.”