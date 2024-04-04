Castleford Tigers player George Lawler recovering in hospital after bleed on his brain

Castleford Tigers have revealed one of their players is being treated in hospital after suffering a bleed on his brain.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th Apr 2024, 16:52 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 17:10 BST
Castleford Tigers' George Lawler during last week's game against Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Castleford Tigers' George Lawler during last week's game against Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Castleford Tigers' George Lawler during last week's game against Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The club say prop-forward George Lawler is “awake and well” after being taken ill during the night. The 28-year-old is in his third season with Tigers after joining them from Hull KR and was capped by the second-string England Knights in 2021.

Read More
Castleford Tigers can take leaf out of rugby league rivals Wakefield Trinity's b...

He played in last Thursday’s 26-6 derby defeat by Leeds Rhinos and was named in Castleford’s initial squad for the visit of Salford Red Devils tomorrow (Friday). A club statement said: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that George Lawler suffered a seizure through the night at home and was taken to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Scans have shown George has a small bleed on his brain. He’s awake and feeling well. He will be spending the weekend in hospital for observation and will undergo further testing and specialist involvement.”

It added: “We ask that people respect George and his family’s privacy at this time. Everybody at the club sends their best wishes for his recovery.”

Related topics:Castleford TigersCastlefordLeeds RhinosHull KRSalford Red Devils

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.