Castleford Tigers player George Lawler recovering in hospital after bleed on his brain
The club say prop-forward George Lawler is “awake and well” after being taken ill during the night. The 28-year-old is in his third season with Tigers after joining them from Hull KR and was capped by the second-string England Knights in 2021.
He played in last Thursday’s 26-6 derby defeat by Leeds Rhinos and was named in Castleford’s initial squad for the visit of Salford Red Devils tomorrow (Friday). A club statement said: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that George Lawler suffered a seizure through the night at home and was taken to hospital.
"Scans have shown George has a small bleed on his brain. He’s awake and feeling well. He will be spending the weekend in hospital for observation and will undergo further testing and specialist involvement.”
It added: “We ask that people respect George and his family’s privacy at this time. Everybody at the club sends their best wishes for his recovery.”
