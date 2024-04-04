Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Castleford, who play host to Salford Red Devils on Friday, are second from bottom in Betfred Super League after six rounds and still hunting their first win. Tigers’ playing budget has been cut this year as the club focus on making off-field improvements to secure their top-flight spot under the new grading system being introduced at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Coach Craig Lingard admits that has impacted his team’s ability to compete, but says the club are working to a long-term plan. He is confident better quality signings will be made once elite-level status is confirmed - with additions possible this season - and has pointed to Trinity as an example of what can be achieved.

With the Jungle needing an urgent upgrade to meet new criteria, Castleford Tigers have had to put off-field improvements ahead on on-field ones as they bid to secure their Super League status. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

They were relegated last year after winning only four Super League games, but Lingard said: “Look at where Wakefield were this time last year. They were in the same scenario as we are and 12 months down the line they’ve got a new owner/investor who’s pumping lots of money in; they’ve got a brand new stand and are making lots of improvements to the stadium and they are recruiting top-name players in the Championship.

“We are 12 months behind and hopefully next year we’ll have the start of a new stand, owner-investment, improvements to the ground and big-name players coming in - and hopefully we’ll be a Super League club.

“We are at the start of that journey and there has to be a lot of patience, hard work and determination put into it off the field. It is a long-term plan and we are going to have to keep working hard, putting the effort in and representing the club the right way and hopefully everyone will be able to see small improvements, step by step, week on week.”

Trinity will face Salford without prop Albert Vete who suffered a recurrence of a calf injury in training this week and is facing “a few weeks” on the sidelines. Sylvester Namo and Samy Kibula are vying to replace him in the 17, along with Cain Robb and Brad Martin. Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi, who has yet to make his debut, is included in the initial 21, but Lingard said he will play for the reserves this weekend.

Wakefield Trinity's new stand will boost their hopes of getting back into Super League. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Castleford Tigers: from Simm, Broadbent, Wood, Senior, Richardson, Miller, Watts, McShane, Lawler, El-Zakhem, Mellor, Westerman, Horne, Hodson, Hall, Namo, Robb, Martin, Kibula, Johnson, Hindmarsh-Takyi.

Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Ryan, Macdonald, Lafai, Cross, Cust, Sneyd, Borough, Vuniyayawa, Stone, Watkins, Partington, Atkin, Wright, Shorrocks, Ormondroyd, Dixon, Foster, Mellor, Nofoaluma.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).