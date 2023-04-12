Castleford Tigers' Niall Evalds talks 'freak injuries', team momentum and facing old side Salford Red Devils
After a succession of “freak” injuries, Niall Evalds is determined to build a run of games and find his best form for Castleford Tigers.
The full-back returned from a shoulder problem when Tigers beat Wakefield Trinity last week and will line up against his former club Salford Red Devils on Thursday.
“It felt absolutely fine, there were no issues during or after the game,” Evalds confirmed of his comeback.
“I have missed way too much rugby over the last year, with some freak injuries. I am not the best at watching, I want to be out there with my teammates, playing. It has been tough, especially when the team is not doing so well. It is hard to watch and you want to get back out there and fight with your mates. Playing rugby is what I love doing so it was great to get back out there.”
Evald hopes his run of bad luck is now behind him. He added: “I want to play every game. Before the last year that’s what I used to do.
“I was never injured, but then I’ve had these freak injuries that set me back - I ruptured my biceps last Easter against Leeds, then I fractured my shoulder and then did the a/c joint in the other shoulder.
“I want to get out there every week, building that momentum and confidence and those combinations with my teammates, so the aim is to get a good run of games under my belt.”
Evald helped Tigers to a vital 16-4 Maundy Thursday win which moved them four points clear of rock bottom Wakefield.
“It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but a local derby and two sides desperate for the points, having not started the season too well, it was a good game to come back to,” he said. “The win was the main thing and we can build on that.”
Another success this week would leave Castleford only two points behind hosts Salford, who go into round nine in sixth spot.
“When you play against your former side it is always a big game,” Evalds stressed. “It will be good to get over there and see some familiar faces, but for the team we need another big performance, to get some back-to-back wins and start moving up the table.
“We don’t want to be dragged down, we want to be looking towards the play-off spots so a win on Thursday would help.”
Evalds reckons the Easter victory lifted spirits in the camp. He said: “We did what we needed to do to get the win.
“It was two teams low on confidence, fighting for the two points. Now we’ve got them we can build on that and probably play more our style and shift the ball around a bit more.”
Gareth Widdop could return after a two-match layoff and Adam Milner is back in contention following a suspension.
Daniel Smith, Sam Hall and Brad Martin are also included in Tigers’ initial squad, but Joe Westerman drops out to serve a one-game ban.
Salford coach Paul Rowley will select from the 17 players who won at Leigh Leopards last Saturday, plus Oliver Partington, Jack Ormondroyd, Ellis Longstaff and Rhys Williams.
Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Sio, Watkins, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Ormondroyd, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Dixon, Stone, Partington, Atkin, Addy, Dupree, Wright, Longstaff, Williams, Costello, Hellewell, Cross.
Castleford Tigers: from Evalds, Eden, Turner, Fonua, Faraimo, Widdop, Miller, Lawler, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor, Massey, Milner, Broadbent, Mustapha, Smith, Matagi, Martin, Hall, Johnson.
Referee: Aaron Moore (Wigan).
Kick-off: Thursday, 8pm.