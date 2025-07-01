Castleford Tigers news: youngster's Championship loan extended until end of season

A Castleford Tigers youngster’s spell on loan away from the club has been extended until the end of this season.

Half-back Jenson Windley joined Betfred Championship strugglers Sheffield Eagles on an initial month-long loan on May 29 and has made four appearances so far, including a player of the match performance against Doncaster two weeks ago.

Both clubs have now confirmed the Hull-born 18-year-old will remain at Sheffield for the rest of the campaign.

Castleford Tigers' Jenson Windley is staying on loan at Sheffield Eagles until the end of this season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Windley played five first team games for Tigers last season, under current Eagles coach Craig Lingard, but has not featured in 2025. Daejarn Asi is established at stand-off for Tigers and was partnered by mid-season signing Chris Atkin for last Saturday’s narrow defeat by Wigan Warriors, when number seven Rowan Milnes dropped out of the 17.