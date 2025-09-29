Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of 30-year-old forward Renouf Atoni from neighbours Wakefield Trinity.

The New Zealander, who has penned a two-year deal, played in the NRL and New South Wales Cup for Canterbury Bulldogs and had a season with the Roosters’ feeder club North Sydney before joining Trinity ahead of the 2023 campaign.

His 35 Betfred Super League appearances include 14 this season. He was also a member of Wakefield’s promotion-winning Championship squad last term. Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester said: “I’m delighted to get the deal sorted.

Castleford Tigers have signed forward Renouf Atoni from Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

"Renouf has been a stand-out performer for Wakefield and he will add size and power to our existing forward pack. I know Renouf will love his time working with [incoming coach] Ryan Carr and playing for the Castleford Tigers over the next two years.”

Meanwhile, Hull FC have announced the signing of French international back Arthur Romano from Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal.