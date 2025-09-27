Castleford Tigers complete signing as suspended Hull FC man says 'looking forward to getting started'

By Peter Smith
Published 27th Sep 2025, 19:30 BST
Castleford Tigers have completed their first signing of the off-season, but he won’t be available for the start of 2026.

Forward Jack Ashworth has signed a two-year deal, but will carry over a long ban from his time at Hull FC. The former Huddersfield Giants and St Helens man is two games into a seven-match suspension imposed for a foul on Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis.

Ashworth will be able to count two pre-season fixtures towards the punishment. Commenting on the move, he said: “I’m really looking forward to getting started. It’s a fresh start and with the rebrand and players they’ve signed, it’s an exciting time for the club. It’s a privilege to be part of the journey. I’ll give everything I have each week, and hopefully I can pass on some help along the way to others while continuing to improve myself.”

Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester added: “Jack adds some much-needed size to our forward pack for 2026. He’s athletic, has good leg speed and plays the game tough through the middle.

Castleford Tigers signing Jack Ashworth scores for Hull FC against Wigan Warriors in July. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.placeholder image
Castleford Tigers signing Jack Ashworth scores for Hull FC against Wigan Warriors in July. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“His versatility is also a big plus for us, having played both in the middle and back-row. Jack is excited about the opportunity and is looking forward to playing a big part in our centenary year and beyond.”

