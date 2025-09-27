Castleford Tigers complete signing as suspended Hull FC man says 'looking forward to getting started'
Forward Jack Ashworth has signed a two-year deal, but will carry over a long ban from his time at Hull FC. The former Huddersfield Giants and St Helens man is two games into a seven-match suspension imposed for a foul on Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis.
Ashworth will be able to count two pre-season fixtures towards the punishment. Commenting on the move, he said: “I’m really looking forward to getting started. It’s a fresh start and with the rebrand and players they’ve signed, it’s an exciting time for the club. It’s a privilege to be part of the journey. I’ll give everything I have each week, and hopefully I can pass on some help along the way to others while continuing to improve myself.”
Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester added: “Jack adds some much-needed size to our forward pack for 2026. He’s athletic, has good leg speed and plays the game tough through the middle.
“His versatility is also a big plus for us, having played both in the middle and back-row. Jack is excited about the opportunity and is looking forward to playing a big part in our centenary year and beyond.”