Castleford Tigers news: late payment 'mistake' rectified after ex-player hits out

By Peter Smith
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 09:37 GMT
Castleford Tigers say a “simple mistake” led to some players being paid late and the error has now been “rectified”.

Tigers came under fire on social media from their former forward George Griffin, who left the club at the end of the 2025 season and has now signed for Betfred Championship side Sheffield Eagles.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Griffin said: “I really didn’t want to leave Castleford Tigers on a bad note as I enjoyed my time there, but for consecutive months now myself and everyone else that has left the club has received their contractual payment late and have been unable to pay their bills. No one at the club seems to know what's going on or passes blame to others. It seems Castleford Tigers need to stop shopping at Netto for their staff and start looking elsewhere.”

There has been no official response from Tigers, but an official told the Yorkshire Evening Post it was “just a simple mistake by the club, which has been rectified”.

