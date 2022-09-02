News you can trust since 1890
Castleford Tigers news: Ex-Leeds Rhinos forward signs new deal

Former Leeds Rhinos academy forward Brad Martin has signed a new contract keeping him at Castleford Tigers until the end of 2024.

By Peter Smith
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:00 am

The 21-year-old joined Tigers two years ago and has made 20 first team appearances, half of them coming this season.

“I’m really pleased,” Martin, a product of the Dewsbury Moor community club, said.

“This is my third season at the club and I’m really settled and really enjoying it.

Brad Martin on the ball for Tigers against Huddersfield. Picture by John Rushworth/SWpix.com.

“The main thing for next season is to get the game time and show the coach what I can do.

“I’ve done well with game time, but obviously next year I want to push on a little bit more.”

Coach Lee Radford has high hopes for Martin, who is in Tigers’ squad for Saturday’s make-or-break derby at Leeds.

Brad Martin in action for Castleford away to Toulouse. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

He said: “I like what Brad brings in terms of his energy and leg speed.

“He is another kid we have at Cas that trains with good intensity and he has benefitted from having the likes of Joe Westerman and others in and around him, giving him the pointers a young middle can thrive on.

“When Brad has played, I’ve been very impressed with him and we want to see him continuously progress well.”

