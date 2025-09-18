Castleford Tigers have been challenged to end a miserable campaign on a high when they visit St Helens tomorrow (Friday).

Saints are guaranteed to finish fifth in Betfred Super League and will travel to the fourth-placed side - likely to be Leeds Rhinos - in the play-offs last weekend. Alex Walmsley (concussion) and George Delaney (one-match ban) are unavailable and boss Paul Wellens will rest Mark Percival, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Curtis Sironen and Harry Robertson for Friday’s game.

It’s highly unlikely Tigers will climb above second from bottom on the ladder, but interim-coach Chris Chester - who has named an unchanged squad following last week’s 62-6 drubbing at Wigan Warriors - noted: “They have rested quite a few and there’s a number of players missing. We’ve got to look at that as an opportunity for this group to go out on a real positive. I’m not too worried about St Helens, I am more focused on the performance from our guys and making sure we are a lot better than we were last week.”

Tigers are assembling a new-look squad for next year under incoming coach Ryan Carr. Chester added: “It is one last opportunity for us all to be together as a group. We’ve got a lot of players leaving the club, staff members that are leaving and players who could be.

Jason Qareqare, facing camera, celebrates scoring for Castleford Tigers against Wakefield Trinity at Easter, but hasn't played since. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It is important we enjoy this time together and I think it’s a good opportunity for some individuals to show Ryan what they are about. We just want 17 guys to have a crack. We’ve got a half-decent squad we’ve been able to pick from so we’re looking forward to it.”

Chester will step down from his coaching role after the game, though he remains Tigers’ director of rugby. The ex-Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity boss admitted: “I’m just tired - it has been a tough three and a half months. It has been a rollercoaster and the reason why I don’t want to be a head-coach and haven’t been one for a number of years.”

Centre Zac Cini will return from a facial injury, but winger Jason Qareqare won’t be risked despite being named in Tigers’ 21. Qareqare’s only Super League appearance this year was in a defeat at Wakefield Trinity in April, when he scored a brace of tries but suffered a hamstring injury on his return from a similar issue.

Zac Cini will return from injury for Castleford Tigers at St Helens on Friday. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Chester said: “We’ve decided against it, the risk far outweighs the reward. With his previous hamstring injuries and history we felt it was best, for the sake of one game, just to leave him and make sure he has a full pre-season with us.”

Morgan Knowles is back in contention for Saints after concussion and Lewis Murphy and Noah Stephens return from injury. There’s also a call-up for youngsters Will Roberts, Leon Cowen, Jake Davies and Cole Marsh.

St Helens: from Welsby, Feldt, Bennison, Sailor, Lomax, Batchelor, Knowles, Mbye, Bell, Whitley, Paasi, Murphy, Stephens, Burns, Whitby, Roberts, Cowen, Davies, Marsh, Cross, Wright.

Castleford Tigers: from Hoy, Qareqare, Cini, Wood, Asi, Horne, Lawler, Mellor, Westerman, Griffin, Robb, Hall, Mustapha, Senior, Tate, Hill, Windley, Singleton, Atkin, Stimson, Wallis.

Referee: Liam Rush (Dewsbury/Batley). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.