Castleford Tigers news: deal done for Fijian Test winger from NRL side North Queensland Cowboys

By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 18:41 BST
Castleford Tigers have announced the signing of powerful back Semi Valemei from North Queensland Cowboys.

The 26-year-old is the second Fijian international winger to sign for Tigers from an NRL club in less than a week, following St George-Illawarra’s Mikaele Ravalawa. Valemei - who has touched down four times during seven games with Fiji - made his debut for Canberra Raiders in 2020, crossing nine times in 29 matches before joining the Cowboys two years ago.

His 17 appearances for North Queensland have produced 14 tries, including four in as many games this year. Valemei - who has also played seven times in the Queensland Cup for Mackay Cutters in 2025, touching down twice, has penned a two-year contract. He said: “When I spoke with Chris [Chester, Tigers’ director of rugby] a couple of weeks ago it got me excited, especially when he talked about the club and how it will operate moving forward. One of my mates is playing there too, so I’m also excited to play alongside him.”

Castleford Tigers have signed Fijian winger Semi Valemei from North Queensland Cowboys. Picture by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images.

Chester added: “I’m really excited to see Semi in a Cas shirt in 2026. Semi possesses both speed and power and he’s a proven try-scorer at the highest level. He’s a player I know all our fans will be looking forward to watching in Super League and I’m delighted we’ve been able to get this signing over the line.”

