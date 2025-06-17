Predicted Super League table as Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, St Helens calls made

By Peter Smith
Published 17th Jun 2025, 12:00 BST
The odds of Leeds Rhinos winning a ninth Grand Final this season are shortening, but the bookies still see Super League as a two-horse race.

After winning five successive matches, their best run since reaching Old Trafford three years ago, Rhinos are now third-favourites with competition sponsors Betfred, having eased ahead of St Helens who they visit in a huge game on Friday. Last year’s runners-up Hull KR are four points clear at the top of the table with 14 of the 27 rounds completed, but remain second-favourites to add the Super League trophy to their Challenge Cup crown. That means defending champions Wigan Warriors are still the team to beat.

At the other extreme, Salford Red Devils, who finished fourth in the 2024 table, are a staggering 2,500-1 to shake off their financial crisis, surge up the table and lift the trophy in October. That means if you bet £5 on them to be crowned champions, you’ll lose £5. Here’s how the bookies reckon the final table will look, based on title-winning odds.

Here's where all 12 teams are tipped to finish, based on Grand Final winner's odds.

1. Super League predicted table

Here's where all 12 teams are tipped to finish, based on Grand Final winner's odds.

Odds: 21/20.

2. Wigan Warriors

Odds: 21/20.

Odds: 11/8.

3. Hull KR

Odds: 11/8.

Odds: 10/1.

4. Leeds Rhinos

Odds: 10/1.

Odds: 12/1.

5. St Helens

Odds: 12/1.

Odds: 25/1.

6. Warrington Wolves

Odds: 25/1.

