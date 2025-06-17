Predicted Super League table as Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, St Helens calls made

After winning five successive matches, their best run since reaching Old Trafford three years ago, Rhinos are now third-favourites with competition sponsors Betfred, having eased ahead of St Helens who they visit in a huge game on Friday. Last year’s runners-up Hull KR are four points clear at the top of the table with 14 of the 27 rounds completed, but remain second-favourites to add the Super League trophy to their Challenge Cup crown. That means defending champions Wigan Warriors are still the team to beat.