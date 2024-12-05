Castleford Tigers will play a pre-season game in Spain next month.

Tigers have announced a fixture against Valencia Huracanes on the weekend of January 18/19. The game will take place during a fortnight’s training camp in Spain and is part of a two-year agreement between the clubs.

A Castleford statement said the Betfred Super League outfit “will be supporting Valencia Huracanes’ efforts to grow the game in Spain through the partnership, which will also see some Tigers players play for the Huracanes as they look to revisit league entry should the option open-up in the future”. Tigers director of rugby Danny Wilson added: “The trip to Spain is important for the boys; we get to do more in the warmer weather, running drills and technicals without the impact of the colder weather in the UK.

Coach Danny McGuire will take his Castleford Tigers squad to Spain for a pre-season game next month. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“The addition of the match against the Huracanes is the perfect way for the squad to test themselves and put into practice what we have been training for since November.”

He added: “We would love to see as many Cas fans as possible joining us in Spain to roar on the boys. Because it’s a low-key time of year in Spain we want to get closer to our fans, so those that come will be able to take part in some one-off events which will make [it] the trip of a lifetime.”

Huracanes chairman Dean Buchan said: “We are obviously delighted to announce this partnership with Castleford Tigers. It will have a massive effect on rugby league in Spain and hopefully start an exciting new chapter, as we look to grow the game, grow home grown talent and the Huracanes brand.”

Huracanes, founded in 2019, are yet to play a competitive game, but have long-term plans to enter the RFL system. They played host to Featherstone Rovers in a 2020 pre-season game and were beaten 102–14.