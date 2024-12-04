Castleford Tigers have appointed a mastermind of Yorkshire’s epic Tour de France Grand Depart as head of marketing, media and communications.

Andy Denton has pledged to “bring creativity and eyeballs to the brand” as Tigers bid to live up to their grade A status under rugby league’s IMG rankings. Originally from Kent, but now living in Wetherby, Denton was head of media when cycling’s greatest annual event visited Yorkshire in 2014.

He has also worked for Manchester United and the Football League and was most recently head of brand, content and communications for Best Western Hotels. He was awarded an MBE in the 2022 New Year honours for his part in that group’s work to support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Castleford Tigers head of marketing, media and communications Andrew Denton. Picture: supplied.

Denton said: “I met with Martin [Jepson, Tigers’ owner] and was impressed with the vision and ambition he had for the club. I am excited to be joining as this new chapter for Cas gets underway.

“I can't wait to start driving the off-field ambition and results in our marketing, making a difference to fans and growing the club's fan base and appeal. I promise to bring creativity and eyeballs to the brand.”

Jepson added: “We are delighted to have been able to bring Andy into the team at Cas. He understands sport and the business of sport and we look forward to him driving our marketing efforts forward and really taking us to the next level regarding our off-the-field performance in those areas. I’ve said off-the-field was a priority - as well as on it - and we are pleased to have made Andy our first significant off-field signing.”