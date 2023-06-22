Watts, 32, will return for Tigers at Warrington Wolves on Friday after serving his ninth ban in 18 months.

A one-match suspension kept him out of the defeat by Salford Red Devils two weeks ago and the front-rower admitted the disciplinary crackdown of the past two seasons has taken its toll.

Watts is out of contract at the end of this season and every game missed is one fewer chance to earn a new deal, at Castleford or elsewhere.

Tigers' Liam Watts. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I completely understand the reason why they are doing it, players’ safety,” Watts said.

But he insisted: “It is hard, times are changing. It is frustrating, but that’s just the way it is and you’ve just got to get on with it.

“I still love the game and still want to play, I’ve just got to get into the right frame of mind of what I can and can’t do any more.”

Buereta Faraimo and Alex Mellor could also return for Tigers this week and Sam Hall, Jacob Hookem and George Hill are also in contention.

Castleford coach Andy Last. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

But Paul McShane has undergone surgery on a broken arm and Mahe Fonua also drops out from the team beaten by Salford.

Tigers were crushed 38-0 at home to Warrington in March and coach Andy Last said: “That was a trough night, they were absolutely flying and that was probably their best performance of the season.

“We have just got to focus on ourselves and we need to be good on both sides of the ball. Defensively we have got to shut down their threats and then make sure we complete our sets and our ball control is good to put their defence under pressure. It is a challenging game, but one we are looking forward to.”

Warrington Wolves: from Ashton, Bullock, Clark, Currie, Drinkwater, Dudson, Dufty, Green, Harrison, Kasiano, Mata’utia, Minikin, Philbin, Ratchford, Russell, Thewlis, Thomas, Vaughan, Walker, Williams, Wrench.

Castleford Tigers: from Turner, Faraimo, Widdop, Miller, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman, Massey, Sutcliffe, Broadbent, Mustapha, Robb, Martin, Hall, Hookem, Qareqare, Watts, Willis, Hill, Tate.