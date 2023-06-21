Castleford Tigers release former Leeds Rhinos man after injury nightmare
McLelland sustained a serious knee injury in the last of his 16 appearances for Rhinos, at Wakefield Trinity on August 30, 2021 and has not played since.
The 23-year-old began his career in Tigers’ academy and switched codes to play rugby union in Scotland before returning to league with Leeds in 2018.
Tigers say he will now begin a new venture outside the sport after agreeing an early release from his contract, which was due to end in November.
“I’m gutted I haven’t been able to play a game in the two years I’ve had here,” McLelland said.
“I have been doing everything I can to get fit and to get back playing, but unfortunately, my injuries haven’t allowed me to.
“The club have been great with me since I arrived and I can’t thank the performance and medical staff enough, especially Matty [Crowther, Tigers’ physio]. I’m hoping the lads can finish this season strong and I wish them all the best.”
Tigers coach Andy Last added: “We are really disappointed we couldn’t get Callum in a position to perform for Castleford.
“Despite the best efforts of the performance team and medical team and Callum’s hard work, unfortunately we have come to an amicable agreement that it would be in both parties' best interests to go our separate ways. We wish Callum the best of luck in his future career plans.”