Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers are mourning iconic former scrum-half Keith Hepworth, who has died aged 82.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having made his debut for Castleford in April, 1959, Hepworth played 329 times for the Wheldon Road club, scoring 66 tries, four goals and 14 drop goals, during an outstanding 12-year stay. Alongside Alan Hardisty, he was part of arguably the finest half-back partnership in the club’s history.

When Hardisty moved to Leeds, following a career-ending injury to their stand-off Mick Shoebottom, Hepworth followed him and served the club with distinction for five years, despite being at the twilight of his playing days..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member of Tigers’ Hall of Fame, he was a Floodlit Trophy winner against Swinton in 1966 and helped Castleford retain the silverware the following season, when Leigh were beaten in the final. In 1969, Hepworth was a try scorer in Castleford’s Wembley victory over Salford, though he had to settle for a runner-up medal the following week in the Championship decider against Leeds. A year later, Castleford retained the Cup with a win over Wigan, though Hepworth was involved in a collision which left opponent Colin Tyrer with a broken jaw.

Keith Hepworth, right, with fellow Leeds great John Atkinson. Picture via Leeds Rhinos.

Hepworth’s final game for Castleford was a home Floodlit Trophy defeat by Huddersfield on October 5, 1971. He joined Leeds later that month and went on to play in six major finals, including the Wembley defeat by St Helens in 1972 and the following year’s Championship final loss to Dewsbury.

He was at scrum-half when the Loiners beat Dewsbury to lift the Yorkshire Cup in 1972 and featured in the same season’s Players final against Salford. Another Yorkshire Cup winner’s medal was collected against Wakefield Trinity in 1973 and he had a fine game the following year when Leeds became first winners of the Premiership trophy, at St Helens’ expense.

Having scored 34 tries and five goals in 177 games for Leeds - and been named player of the year in 1973 and 1974 - he was transferred to Hull FC in 1976. Capped 11 times by Great Britain, he had spells as coach of Bramley at the start of the 1980s and Hull in 1988.