Tigers have been ordered to pay £5,000 - £3,000 of that suspended until the end of the 2024 season - following incidents in away fixtures at Hull KR on February 25, Huddersfield Giants on March 12 and Leeds Rhinos, in the Betfred Challenge Cup, on March 26.

An RFL statement said: "The club’s efforts in tackling the misbehaviour of a small number of supporters – which included a violent incident at Hull KR and letting off flares at Leeds and Huddersfield – have been recognised.

"Castleford have agreed to spend an additional £2,000 with a specific purpose of improving supporter behaviour. "

Tigers fans celebrate in the background as Greg Eden scores in the Cup win at Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hull KR have been fined £2,000, which is the activation of a suspended punishment imposed for an operational rules breach in the 2021 season relating to supporter misbehaviour, with a further £2,000 fine suspended until the end of the 2023 season.

That relates to their home Super League game against Castleford on February 25 which was marred by fighting in the crowd.

Warrington Wolves have agreed to pay costs of £3,000 for the damage done to visiting supporters’ coaches after their home fixture against Castleford on February 17.

An additional fine of £2,000 was imposed for "failing to adopt appropriate measures in controlling the behaviour of spectators".