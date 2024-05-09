Castleford Tigers' ex-St Helens star Danny Richardson joins Hull KR as Hull FC sign Ben Reynolds
He replaces former Castleford and Featherstone Rovers play-maker Ben Reynolds who has moved from the Robins to Hull FC on a similar season-long deal. Richardson, 27, joined Tigers from St Helens in 2020, but missed the whole of last year through injury and has been unable to secure a regular place in the side this term.
Reynolds, 30, began his career at Castleford, making his first team debut in 2013. He had two spells with Leigh - featuring in last year’s Challenge Cup final win at Wembley - and also played for Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers before joining Hull KR in pre-season.
Hull director of rugby Richie Myler said: “We’re pleased to add someone of Ben’s quality and experience of the game to our ranks for the remainder of the season. Half-back is a position we’ve been keen to add some depth to in recent weeks and Ben’s attributes, his kicking game in particular, will complement those of Jake Trueman, Morgan Smith and Jack Charles over the coming months.”
