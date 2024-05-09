Castleford Tigers' ex-St Helens star Danny Richardson joins Hull KR as Hull FC sign Ben Reynolds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Castleford Tigers stand-off Danny Richardson has joined top-flight rivals Hull KR on loan until the end of 2024.

He replaces former Castleford and Featherstone Rovers play-maker Ben Reynolds who has moved from the Robins to Hull FC on a similar season-long deal. Richardson, 27, joined Tigers from St Helens in 2020, but missed the whole of last year through injury and has been unable to secure a regular place in the side this term.

Reynolds, 30, began his career at Castleford, making his first team debut in 2013. He had two spells with Leigh - featuring in last year’s Challenge Cup final win at Wembley - and also played for Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers before joining Hull KR in pre-season.

Danny Richardson has moved from Castleford Tigers to Hull KR on long-term loan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com