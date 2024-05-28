Castleford Tigers' ex-Hull KR star George Lawler set for return to training after bleed on brain
On April 4 Tigers announced the former Hull KR and England Knights prop was being treated in hospital following a seizure at home. The 28-year-old has made 120 Betfred Super League appearances, including six this season. His last game was a home defeat by this Saturday’s opponents Leeds Rhinos on March 28.
“We are hoping George can restart full training within the next couple of weeks,” Tigers coach Craig Lingard revealed. “He has been given the all-clear, there’s just some medication he has to get through.
“The medication he has been on can make him a bit drowsy and fatigued so he has got to make sure he is off that, then he can return to full training. He has been doing bits in and around the club, weights and ticking over on the field doing some fitness work, but he has not been in the left v right or 13 v 13 stuff. He has not done any contact yet, but we are hoping within the next couple of weeks he can start transitioning into that and then build back up to full fitness.”
Lingard admitted he feared Lawler’s illness could have been career ending, but stressed the player’s health has always been the main priority. He said: “You don’t know what the future’s going to hold.
“First and foremost you are looking at his long-term health away from rugby, then once that’s all right you are looking at his future on the field. For a middle, he’s still a relatively young chap.
“He still has a lot of years left in him playing, rugby-wise. Fortunately for him and for us it looks like he is going to be able to get back playing without any issues. Hopefully in the next couple of weeks he can get back into training with the team and we’ll see him back in a Castleford shirt soon.”
