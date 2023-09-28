Castleford Tigers have been handed a major boost with one of their top players signing a new contract.

Veteran forward Joe Westerman’s latest deal will keep him at his hometown club until the end of 2025. He has been Tigers’ player and players’ player of the year in each of the past two seasons, since returning to Castleford from Wakefield Trinity at the end of 2021.

The 33-year-old came through Tigers’ academy system and made his debut in 2007. He scored 43 tries and 175 goals during a four-season stint before spells with Hull FC, Warrington Wolves, Toronto Wolfpack and Wakefield.

“I always wanted to end my career at Cas,” Westerman said of his new deal. “It’s something that’s really close to me and I’ve been a Cas supporter since I was about six years old. I love the club and I want to play my best rugby here and do my best to take Cas as far as I can.”

Joe Westerman will be a Castleford player for two more seasons. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Tigers finished second from bottom in Betfred Super League this year and are already being tipped for a tough 2024 campaign. But Westerman insisted: “We've just got to set some standards and get the lads all on board and buying into the Cas way and I think next year is massive.

“Cas aren’t meant to be at the bottom of the table and it is not good for us as a playing group to be down there, so I think [it will be] a new start next year.

“There’s a lot of young kids coming through so if we can get the boys playing and enjoying their rugby and enjoying playing for Cas and pulling that badge on, it’ll be a big step forward.”

Joe Westerman on the ball for Tigers against Wigan this season. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Tigers’ director of rugby operations Danny Wilson described Westerman as “Castleford through and through”, adding: “He wears his heart on his sleeve when he plays and he has been our best player for the last two years.”

Tigers are aiming to lower the average age of their squad for next term, but Wilson stressed: “You do need some experienced players and certainly the ones that reflect the personality of Castleford and I think Westy does that.