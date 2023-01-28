The fixture was agreed when Tigers signed Whitehaven forward Kieran Hudson last year.

He was loaned back to the Cumbrian side for the rest of 2022 and had been impressing in pre-season with Tigers before suffering an Achilles injury which is likely to put him out of action for the whole campaign.

Long-term casualty Callum McLelland is the only other player unavailable through injury, though Suaia Matagi and Sam Hall remain suspended after last week’s game at Keighley Cougars was cancelled because of a frozen pitch.

Kieran Hudson (with ball) in training before his injury. Picture by Castleford Tigers.

“Part of the agreement when we signed Kieran was we’d go up there in a pre-season friendly,” Cas coach Lee Radford said.

“Hopefully the fans will turn out in numbers and put some much-needed brass through the gates at Whitehaven.

“Kieran’s really disappointed, he came back in really good shape and was flying. I was really looking forward to seeing how he went in this game and him making a push for the start of the season, but unfortunately the injury has derailed that.”

Albert Vete could make his first appearance for Tigers at Whitehaven on Sunday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Tigers are at home to Huddersfield Giants next Sunday in their final first team trial and begin their Betfred Super League campaign in three weeks’ time, at Hull on Sunday, February 19.

“It [Sunday’s game] is a tough challenge - the travel, the facilities, the changing rooms and the pitch are all a challenge,” Radford warned.

“There’s a right way of going up there and approaching this game and a wrong way as well. I want us to go up there and get the job done and put our best foot forward.”

New signing Albert Vete could make his Tigers debut and senior players Liam Watts, George Griffin, Nathan Massey, Adam Milner, Jordan Turner, Kenny Edwards, George Lawler, Alex Mellor, and Jake Mamo are in line for their first pre-season hit out.

Tigers' Sam Hall remains suspended for Sunday's game at Whitehaven after last week's match was cancelled. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Castleford Tigers: from Agar, Broadbent, Edwards, Faraimo, Fonua, Griffin, Hookem, Lawler, Mamo, Massey, Mellor, Milner, Mustapha, Robb, Smith, Sutcliffe, Turner, Vete, Wallis, Watts.

Referee: Brad Milligan (Workington).