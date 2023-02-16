Tigers coach Lee Radford has confirmed Westerman is available for Sunday’s opening Betfred Super League game at Hull FC, despite being embroiled in scandal off the field this week.

Westerman, a former Hull player, was fined by Tigers after a video of him engaged in a sex act with a woman, in public, emerged on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull fans are likely to give Westerman a tough time on Sunday, but Radford insisted: "I think the easy one is to play well, that's the best way to silence a crowd.

Castleford Tigers' Joe Westerman. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

"As a group we want to play well and knock our first result off of the season. I'm sure Joe will be as motivated as everyone else.”

The coach confirmed: "I think he'll be up for playing, definitely. He's all right - Monday knocked us about a little bit, but since then he has trained well and put his best foot forward for selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is one of a number of players who have had a good pre-season and players I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do as a collective in 2023."

Tigers coach Lee Radford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Radford believes Westerman will not let the events of the last few days affect the way he plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad