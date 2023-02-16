Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford confirms Joe Westerman available for Hull FC clash
Under-fire Castleford Tigers forward Joe Westerman has been told the best way to silence the boos this weekend is to play well.
Tigers coach Lee Radford has confirmed Westerman is available for Sunday’s opening Betfred Super League game at Hull FC, despite being embroiled in scandal off the field this week.
Westerman, a former Hull player, was fined by Tigers after a video of him engaged in a sex act with a woman, in public, emerged on social media.
Hull fans are likely to give Westerman a tough time on Sunday, but Radford insisted: "I think the easy one is to play well, that's the best way to silence a crowd.
"As a group we want to play well and knock our first result off of the season. I'm sure Joe will be as motivated as everyone else.”
The coach confirmed: "I think he'll be up for playing, definitely. He's all right - Monday knocked us about a little bit, but since then he has trained well and put his best foot forward for selection.
"He is one of a number of players who have had a good pre-season and players I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do as a collective in 2023."
Radford believes Westerman will not let the events of the last few days affect the way he plays.
"He has driven a rocky road and has had other setbacks throughout his career off the field, but he has always responded in a good manner and mentally he's a tough fella,” Radford said.