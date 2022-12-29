Castleford Tigers appoint unveil Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR player as reserves' coach
Castleford Tigers have appointed Scott Murrell as reserves coach for 2023.
Murrell, who began his career with Leeds Rhinos, will also assist first team boss Lee Radford.
The 37-year-old officially hung up his boots at the end of last season after helping Keighley Cougars to the Betfred League One title, but has not ruled out a comeback with Tigers’ second-string.
“I’m newly retired, but if during the year the reserves need me to put my hand up and play, I will do,” Murrell confirmed.
But he insisted: “If we have enough players and the youngsters are coming through, they will of course get the first gig.”
The former half-back’s playing career also included spells at London Broncos, Hull KR and Halifax Panthers and he added: “I’ve been speaking to Radders, Lasty and [head of rugby and development] Danny Wilson over the last few weeks and I can’t wait to get involved and get stuck in with the Tigers.
“My main role will be as the reserves’ head coach, which will be all about looking after the next generation of Cas players coming through.
“I will also be assisting Radders and Lasty with the first team on a day-to-day basis.
“I’ve been coaching for a few years now because I was player/assistant coach at Halifax and also at Keighley Cougars last year.
“With this opportunity presenting itself at the Tigers and speaking to Radders, I really wanted to get stuck in.”
He added: “I’ve never worked with Lee before, but I played against him down the years when he was at Hull FC and I was at KR.
“We’ve known each other for a while and I’m looking forward to getting started and learning from him."
Cougars, who Tigers will visit for a pre-season game on January 22, won every league game last season, sending Murrell out on a high.
He reflected: “Obviously to retire with Keighley after getting promoted was a really nice way to go out.
“After 18 years of playing, it finally started to take its toll on my body, but I’m now looking forward to getting started with this coaching role.
“I really enjoyed it at Keighley because it’s a great club and they’ve got aspirations to go places now.”