Castleford Tigers have announced a new contract for Papua New Guinea international Liam Horne.

A one-year extension clause in the hooker/loose-forward’s original deal has been activated and he has signed on for an additional 12 months, keeping him at the club until the end of 2026. Horne joined Tigers last August from Queensland Cup side Norths Devils, where he was coached by Rohan Smith who is now in charge at Saturday’s opponents Leeds Rhinos.

“We’re over the moon with Liam staying,” Tigers’ director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said. “He has proved himself as a Super League player and he’s a fan favourite due to his personality.

Liam Horne seen in action for Castleford Tigers against London Broncos. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“On the field what he delivers is exactly what we want our players to portray in terms of full commitment, hard work and being passionate. We always speak about this and reflecting the community of Castleford. I think Liam does this in abundance.

“We have activated his extension and I think it was really important we tied him down beyond that. To get him over the line and committed to Castleford given the standard of player he is, is massively pleasing.”