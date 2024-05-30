Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers have named their initial squads for Saturday’s derby at AMT Headingley.

Centre Paul Momirovski has been included in Rhinos’ 21 after missing three games with an ankle injury. He replaces Matty Russell who failed a head injury assessment and suffered knee damage in last Friday’s defeat at St Helens.

Full-back Alfie Edgell is also back in contention after an ankle injury kept him out of last week’s squad. Leon Ruan, who was 18th man at Saints and played on dual-registration for Halifax Panthers two days later - drops out of the 21. Corey Johnson has been named in Rhinos’ squad and Halifax’s 21 for their home game against Toulouse on Saturday, alongside Ruan and Leeds’ Ned McCormack.

Paul Momirovski, seen scoring during Leeds Rhinos' win at Castleford Tigers in March, is back in the squad for Saturday's rematch. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Half-back Jacob Miller could make a surprise return for Tigers after missing last week’s win over Hull FC because of a foot injury. Samy Kibula drops out of the visitors’ 21.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Luis Roberts, Corey Johnson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ben Littlewood.