3 back as squads named for Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers derby
and live on Freeview channel 276
Centre Paul Momirovski has been included in Rhinos’ 21 after missing three games with an ankle injury. He replaces Matty Russell who failed a head injury assessment and suffered knee damage in last Friday’s defeat at St Helens.
Full-back Alfie Edgell is also back in contention after an ankle injury kept him out of last week’s squad. Leon Ruan, who was 18th man at Saints and played on dual-registration for Halifax Panthers two days later - drops out of the 21. Corey Johnson has been named in Rhinos’ squad and Halifax’s 21 for their home game against Toulouse on Saturday, alongside Ruan and Leeds’ Ned McCormack.
Half-back Jacob Miller could make a surprise return for Tigers after missing last week’s win over Hull FC because of a foot injury. Samy Kibula drops out of the visitors’ 21.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Luis Roberts, Corey Johnson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ben Littlewood.
Tigers’ 21 is: Luke Hooley, Sam Wood, Innes Senior, Jacob Miller, Liam Watts, Paul McShane, Elie El-Zakhem, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, Liam Horne, George Griffin, Rowan Milnes, Nixon Putt, Josh Hodson, Sam Hall, Sylvester Namo, Jason Qareqare, Cain Robb, George Hill, Tex Hoy, Corey Hall.
