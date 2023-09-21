Leeds Rhinos season tickets for 2024 have gone on sale, with captain Cameron Smith insisting the club is building towards “something special”.

Memberships were launched today (Thursday) on the eve of Rhinos’ final game of the campaign, at home to Castleford Tigers and in the wake of successive defeats which have seen 111 points conceded and none scored.

Rhinos can’t finish above eighth and in a message to fans, Smith insisted: “I would like to thank all our members this season for the backing they have given to me and the boys.”

Leeds don’t have an official club captain, but Smith has taken the duty for much of the year. He stressed: “So many of this squad grew up as fans of the club so we know how much it means to you, because it means the same to us too.

Rhinos' Headingley Stadium, seen from the South Stand. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“No one is hiding away from the fact it has been a tough year and we have not reached the goals we set ourselves.

“However, I can promise you everyone in that dressing room now is determined to take our club back to the top in the years ahead and, with your backing, we will get there.

“From all the boys, thank you and I hope that in the years ahead we will look back and see that this was the point when we stuck together and achieved something special.”

Rhinos say they have “simplified” the range of deals on offer and there are “reductions in price for the majority of members from last season as part of a new early bird offer”.

Rhinos fans at last year's Boxing Day game against Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Steve Riding.

The biggest savings are available to members who purchase before midnight on Monday, November 20.

Adult membership for the South Stand terrace, purchased in advance of that deadline, costs £200, which the club says is £50 less than in 2019.

Student tickets have been scrapped, but Rhinos have increased the age limit on their concession category, with reduced prices for 17-23 year olds.

Cameron Smith takes a selfie with fans after this month's victory at Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

All East Stand seating will be one price from next year. Rhinos 2024 supporter membership will cost £30 and includes a standing match ticket for one Betfred Super League Home game.

Rhinos commercial director Rob Oates said: “I would like to say thank you to our supporters for their incredible support not just this season but over some tough times in recent years.

“We remain the best-supported club in Super League, both home and away and that is something we will never take for granted.

“When creating our membership packages for 2024, we were always mindful that the price freeze following 2020 was coming to an end and we wanted to make memberships as easy and affordable as possible.

“With adult season memberships starting from £20 a month on our direct debits offer and junior standing season memberships from £60, we believe we have done that.