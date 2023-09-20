Star centre Harry Newman has been praised by Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith for his “mature” behaviour during and after last weekend’s huge defeat at Catalans Dragons.

Leeds' Harry Newman. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Newman was sin-binned by referee Ben Thaler for holding down late in Leeds’ Betfred Super League record 61-0 loss.

That came days after England boss Shaun Wane said Newman “probably” wouldn’t be in his squad for the autumn Test series against Tonga if it was being selected then.

Newman’s attitude has been criticised by pundits since he returned from a long-term hamstring injury, with Sky TV’s Brian Carney questioning after last weekend’s game whether Rhinos should sell the 23-year-old, whose current contract runs until the end of next season.

Sky Sports presenter Brian Carney. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

However, Smith leaped to Newman’s defence. The coach said he hasn’t seen the media comments, but insisted: “I thought the sin-binning on the weekend wasn’t correct.”

He said: “Harry made a tackle at the end of a break, Adam Keighran got involved in the tackle and Sam Tomkins helped Harry to stay down.

“The result was never in doubt so it was an easy one to sin-bin when the crowd roared. But I think in that game his demeanour and behaviour towards everyone involved - players, referees - was very mature, probably the best he has been and he has made some real progress in the last couple of months.”

Smith stressed: “He cares a lot; he demonstrates that care sometimes differently to how others do and he shows some of his frustrations.

England coach Shaun Wane. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“But that kid tries hard, wants to do his best and is learning. I think while ever he wants to own his errors and work on himself, he has a big future.”

Of the criticism aimed at Newman, Smith said: “What’s happening outside our walls, that’s for those people to make comment, but Harry was really trying to help his young teammates on the weekend.

“Being a young bloke himself, he was putting his arm around the guys and being really positive. Even on Sunday when [Rhinos’ flight was] delayed and everyone just wanted to get home and see their loved ones and get into their own bed, he was going around, speaking to sponsors and being a good leader.