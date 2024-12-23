Captaincy role for ex-Leeds Rhinos & Castleford Tigers man as Wakefield Trinity star joins coaching staff
The 25-year-old Scotland international has been appointed skipper of Birmingham-based Midlands Hurricanes after a successful return from long-term injury with them this year. McLelland began his career in Tigers’ academy before a spell playing rugby union in Scotland.
He signed for Rhinos in 2018, making the first of his 16 appearances the following year. McLelland rejoined Tigers for the 2022 campaign, but a catastrophic knee injury the previous August meant he didn’t play a game for Castleford and his contract was terminated in June, 2023.
He signed for Midlands at the start of this year and made his long-awaited comeback in February, going on to score five tries in 15 games and being named coaches’ player of the year. Former Hunslet player Jon-Luke Kirby will continue as vice-captain.
Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity’s ex-Castleford centre/second-rower Josh Griffin has joined Midlands as strength and conditioning coach for the 2025 season. Griffin, 34, will combine the role with playing duties for Trinity.
