Brilliant pictures as walkers raise thouands in memory of Leeds rugby league player who died at Christmas

Leeds’ rugby league community turned out in force to pay tribute to a well-known player who died over Christmas and raise funds for his family.
By Peter Smith
Published 19th Feb 2024, 11:35 GMT

There were emotional scenes at Leeds Rhinos' Kirkstall training base on Sunday at the end of a three-day, 100-mile sponsored trek in memory of Milford Amateur Rugby League Club star Josh Parle. The scrum-half, who was in his 30s, died just just before Christmas. Milford member Dave Bray organised the walk, which began in Warrington on Sunday, to support Josh’s partner Emma Brown and their three-year-old son Charlie.

The initial group of walkers were joined by supporters from Milford and Leeds’ other community clubs on Sunday’s final leg to Kirkstall where Milford play their home matches. They received a heroes’ welcome during a fund-raising game between the Leeds side and Dodworth Miners.

Bray said: “Josh was well known around the Leeds area regarding his aggressive approach to the game; he never took a backwards step. He was part of the furniture at the club and has left a huge hole that will never be filled.”

More than £30,000 has been pledged via an online fundraising page, smashing the original target of £10,000, with donations still coming in. YEP photographer Steve Riding captured the best moments from Sunday’s finale stage.

The walks made an impressive sight as they headed for the finish line in Kirkstall.

Josh Parle memorial walk

The walks made an impressive sight as they headed for the finish line in Kirkstall.

Dave Bray, who organised the walk, with Josh Parle's partner Emma Brown and the couple's son Charlie, aged three.

Josh Parle memorial walk

Dave Bray, who organised the walk, with Josh Parle's partner Emma Brown and the couple's son Charlie, aged three.

Josh Parle was a well-known player in community rugby league and thousands of pounds have been raised to help his family following his death at Christmas.

Josh Parle memorial walk

Josh Parle was a well-known player in community rugby league and thousands of pounds have been raised to help his family following his death at Christmas.

Milford players welcomed the walkers when they reached Leeds Rhinos' Kirkstall training ground, where the club play their National Conference matches.

Josh Parle memorial walk

Milford players welcomed the walkers when they reached Leeds Rhinos' Kirkstall training ground, where the club play their National Conference matches.

Walkers arrive at Stanningley Amateur Rugby League Club, who are supporting their Leeds rivals' fundraising efforts.

Josh Parle memorial walk

Walkers arrive at Stanningley Amateur Rugby League Club, who are supporting their Leeds rivals' fundraising efforts.

Josh Parle was a well-known community player whose death at Christmas left his club, Milford, stunned.

Josh Parle memorial walk

Josh Parle was a well-known community player whose death at Christmas left his club, Milford, stunned.

