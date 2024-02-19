There were emotional scenes at Leeds Rhinos' Kirkstall training base on Sunday at the end of a three-day, 100-mile sponsored trek in memory of Milford Amateur Rugby League Club star Josh Parle. The scrum-half, who was in his 30s, died just just before Christmas. Milford member Dave Bray organised the walk, which began in Warrington on Sunday, to support Josh’s partner Emma Brown and their three-year-old son Charlie.

The initial group of walkers were joined by supporters from Milford and Leeds’ other community clubs on Sunday’s final leg to Kirkstall where Milford play their home matches. They received a heroes’ welcome during a fund-raising game between the Leeds side and Dodworth Miners.

Bray said: “Josh was well known around the Leeds area regarding his aggressive approach to the game; he never took a backwards step. He was part of the furniture at the club and has left a huge hole that will never be filled.”

More than £30,000 has been pledged via an online fundraising page, smashing the original target of £10,000, with donations still coming in. YEP photographer Steve Riding captured the best moments from Sunday’s finale stage.

