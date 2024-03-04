Brilliant Brodie Croft, hailing an unsung hero, only one Chris Kendall: latest Leeds Rhinos talking points

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team built to attack will benefit when conditions improve, but Leeds have shown good signs in defence, proved they can score points when opportunities come their way and are playing as a unit. Lack of size in the pack remains an issue and Rhinos need to reduce their error count, but the gritty home victory over Catalans Dragons will send them to Leigh Leopards on Friday in good spirits. Here’s five talking points.

1: How did Rhinos score first?

Usually in rugby league, a team that dominates field position wins the game. Catalans will feel they should have done that and from their perspective, it was a poor performance. But huge credit goes to Leeds’ defence which conceded only one try despite being under heavy pressure for much of the contest, a lot of which was down to Rhinos’ errors.

Luis Roberts on the ball for Leeds Rhinos agianst Catalans Dragons. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The opening 25 minutes were played exclusively in Rhinos’ half and had Catalans scored a try or two then, they would probably have gone on to take the points. Leeds, though, simply refused to concede and as soon as they got across the half-way line they scored - then did it again moments later. That combination of outstanding defence and clinical finishing was the most impressive part of Rhinos’ performance and will make them hard to beat if they can maintain it.

2: Worth every penny.

Rhinos handed big money to Salford Red Devils for stand-off Brodie Croft and he is already paying that back. Croft has provided the final pass or kick for three of Rhinos’ last five tries and been involved in the build-up to the other two. He is only going to become more of a threat as combinations gel and conditions improve.

What Leeds fans maybe weren’t expecting to get is such a good defensive player. The Australian has put himself about in the three games so far and his huge hit on Catalans half Theo Fages, which prevented a try and forced the ball loose in front of Rhinos’ posts, was a big moment in the game, the score going from 0-0 to 10-0 within moments.

Leeds Rhinos wore their blue heritage kit in the win over Catalans Dragons. Picture by Steve Riding.

There was much fan talk when Leeds signed Croft about him being unhappy to leave Salford and not wanting to be at Rhinos. Those aren’t the same thing and it’s clear to anyone who has spoken to him since his move he is enjoying himself in new surroundings. He is playing with a smile on his face and, after the ructions involving some key players last season, that’s good to see.

3: Unsung hero.

Someone who hasn’t grabbed the headlines this year but is proving a very solid inclusion in the starting lineup is winger Luis Roberts. He got an unexpected chance when David Fusitu’a was ruled out on the eve of the season and has done a good job in the three games so far.

The 21-year-old, who will be up against his hometown and former club Leigh Leopards on Friday, brings size and pace to the backline and while he hasn’t had any clear try-scoring opportunities yet, he has proved willing to help the pack with early carries from near Leeds’ line.

He has been targeted by opposition kickers and handled that pretty well. Without his superb catch under pressure, Ash Handley’s first try of the season - a glorious long-range effort against Salford - wouldn’t have happened.

Roberts is still quite raw and there might not be a place for him in the side when Fusitu’a returns, if the centres remain fit, but he is beginning to show what coach Rohan Smith saw when he plucked him from the second tier two years ago.

4: There’s only one Chris Kendall.

Funniest moment on Saturday was the South Stand chanting ‘there’s only one Chris Kendall’ after the referee awarded Rhinos an early penalty following a scuffle involving Leeds’ James Bentley.

It didn’t take long for normal service to resume on the terraces, but the official did a decent job of keeping the game flowing and home supporters couldn’t argue with a seven-four penalty count in their favour.

The frequent breaks for video referees to look at alleged high tackles, inevitably resulting in a card, are a drag though. It’s still early days, but too many players are being sin-binned and banned for incidents which don’t merit more than a penalty.

