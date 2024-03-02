Rhinos were up against it with three of their top forwards ruled out, but they dug deep to take a 10-0 lead in the first half and then bounced back in brilliant style after the visitors had levelled with a quarter of the game remaining. The home support played their part as more than 14,000 fans roared Rhinos home in a dramatic finale, Ash Handley’s second try of the game and fifth this season ending the French side’s unbeaten start to the campaign. Harry Newman was Rhinos’ other try scorer in a game which featured four yellow cards. Ace snapper Steve Riding was out and about during the match and here are 25 of his best fans pictures.