Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

25 fantastic pictures of Leeds Rhinos fans enjoying gritty win over Catalans Dragons at Headingley

Leeds Rhinos delighted their fans with a thrilling 18-10 win over Catalans Dragons at AMT Headingley on Saturday.
By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 21:12 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 21:24 GMT

Rhinos were up against it with three of their top forwards ruled out, but they dug deep to take a 10-0 lead in the first half and then bounced back in brilliant style after the visitors had levelled with a quarter of the game remaining. The home support played their part as more than 14,000 fans roared Rhinos home in a dramatic finale, Ash Handley’s second try of the game and fifth this season ending the French side’s unbeaten start to the campaign. Harry Newman was Rhinos’ other try scorer in a game which featured four yellow cards. Ace snapper Steve Riding was out and about during the match and here are 25 of his best fans pictures.

A crowd of 14,168 watched Leeds Rhinos battle their way to a hard-fought win over Catalans Dragons at AMT Headingley.

Leeds Rhinos fans were all smiles as their side ended Catalans Dragons' unbeaten start in Betfred Super League.

Ace goal kicker Rhyse Martin meets fans after Leeds Rhinos' 18-10 win over Catalans Dragons.

There were fireworks at AMT Headingley as Leeds Rhinos stunned Catalans Dragons with an 18-10 win.

These fans in a packed South Stand enjoyed Leeds Rhinos' victory over last year's Grand Final runners-up, Catalans Dragons.

Fans enjoy the atmosphere at AMT Headingley before Leeds Rhinos' 18-10 win over Catalans Dragons.

Related topics:Catalans DragonsRhinosHarry NewmanAsh Handley