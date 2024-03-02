Rhinos were up against it with three of their top forwards ruled out, but they dug deep to take a 10-0 lead in the first half and then bounced back in brilliant style after the visitors had levelled with a quarter of the game remaining. The home support played their part as more than 14,000 fans roared Rhinos home in a dramatic finale, Ash Handley’s second try of the game and fifth this season ending the French side’s unbeaten start to the campaign. Harry Newman was Rhinos’ other try scorer in a game which featured four yellow cards. Ace snapper Steve Riding was out and about during the match and here are 25 of his best fans pictures.
25 fantastic pictures of Leeds Rhinos fans enjoying gritty win over Catalans Dragons at Headingley
By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 21:12 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 21:24 GMT
