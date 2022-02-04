Brigshaw High celebrate winning the Leeds and Hunslet Schools' Year Eight Goldthorpe Cup. Picture by Mark Hudson.

The school’s Year Eight side won the Leeds and Hunslet Schools’ Goldthorpe Cup with a 38-6 victory over Farnley Academy at Hunslet’s South Leeds Stadium.

Two more Brigshaw teams will go for glory at the same venue on Monday, when the Year Sevens take on Cockburn in the Gilston Cup final and the Year 11s face Leeds West Academy for the Wilson Cup,

Former Castleford Tigers star Danny Orr - now assistant-coach at Salford Red Devils - and the club’s first team physio’ Matty Crowther are both former pupils, along with Leeds Rhinos’ Jack Walter.

Rhinos youngster Alfie Edgell is in Year 13 at the school and former Brigshaw pupils who have gone into professional rugby league include Featherstone Rovers’ former Leeds Rhinos forward Loui McConnel, Louis Collinson, who made his debut for Batley Bulldogs last week and Myles Tate, of Keighley Cougars.